Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,012 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Tesla by 558.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Tesla by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 610 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 331.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,324 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,031,000 after purchasing an additional 60,939 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 350 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 335.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JMP Securities lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.61.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $18,038,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,933 shares of company stock worth $74,391,473. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $863.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $789.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $525.81. The firm has a market cap of $818.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,733.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

