Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,180 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 384.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,041,114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,874,676 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 267.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843,488 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 381.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,471,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 437.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,275,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Tesla by 395.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,238,923,000 after buying an additional 2,304,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $863.42 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.10 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $789.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $525.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,733.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.61.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.48, for a total value of $6,134,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,783,647.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,933 shares of company stock valued at $74,391,473 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

