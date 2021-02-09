Tether (USDT) Trading Down 0% Over Last Week

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last week, Tether has traded down 0% against the dollar. Tether has a total market capitalization of $29.80 billion and $159.61 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00048973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.94 or 0.00233110 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00067125 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00065909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 65% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00089146 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00191671 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00061000 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 31,008,167,441 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,754,571,162 tokens. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tether

