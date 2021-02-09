Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,020.00

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1,020.00 and last traded at $1,020.00, with a volume of 417 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,020.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPL shares. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $808.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $606.73.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 44 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $793.02 per share, for a total transaction of $34,892.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,713 shares of company stock valued at $250,505. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.4% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,932,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 18.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile (NYSE:TPL)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. The Land and Resource Management segment manages various land and related resources in West Texas. This segment has oil and gas royalty interests; enter into easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and leases land.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.