Tezos Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $877.80 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Tezos token can currently be purchased for $3.71 or 0.00007847 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a total market cap of $2.82 billion and $877.80 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 28.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00014228 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 160.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 36.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003760 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00009409 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 759,413,873 tokens. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com . The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Buying and Selling Tezos

