TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from C$100.00 to C$107.00. The stock traded as high as C$98.97 and last traded at C$98.97, with a volume of 468630 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$93.21.

TFII has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark increased their price target on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$80.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$106.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Laurentian upped their price objective on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$75.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. CIBC raised shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$77.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$80.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$98.54.

Get TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$72.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$63.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.26 billion and a PE ratio of 26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.