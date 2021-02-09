TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to C$109.00 at Scotiabank

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$106.00 to C$109.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TFII. UBS Group raised their price objective on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$81.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$80.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. CIBC raised shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$77.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Laurentian upped their target price on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$75.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$98.54.

Get TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) alerts:

Shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) stock traded up C$4.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$98.04. 417,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,994. TFI International Inc. has a twelve month low of C$23.21 and a twelve month high of C$98.75. The company has a market cap of C$9.15 billion and a PE ratio of 26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$72.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$63.97.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.