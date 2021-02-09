TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Price Target Raised to $109.00

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $106.00 to $109.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.09% from the company’s current price.

TFII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $78.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $80.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International stock traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,928. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17. TFI International has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $77.83.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.16. Research analysts expect that TFI International will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in TFI International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in TFI International in the third quarter worth $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 5.1% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of TFI International by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 11,466 shares during the last quarter. 43.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.