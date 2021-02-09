The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Trading 5.5% Higher

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) shares were up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.78 and last traded at $20.65. Approximately 373,070 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 499,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.58.

A number of research analysts have commented on AAN shares. Raymond James started coverage on The Aaron’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America started coverage on The Aaron’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Truist cut The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.09.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average of $43.58.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 2,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $156,210.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,324.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in The Aaron’s by 378.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in The Aaron’s by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Aaron’s by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 475,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,013,000 after buying an additional 12,981 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in The Aaron’s by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 484,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after buying an additional 342,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in The Aaron’s by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter.

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-purchase solutions. It engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,400 Company-operated and franchised stores in United States Canada, and Puerto Rico, as well as its e-commerce platform.

