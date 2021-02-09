The Andersons (ANDE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ANDE opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. The Andersons has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $26.63. The company has a market cap of $875.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -379.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. The Andersons’s payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

ANDE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Andersons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of The Andersons in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Andersons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

