The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Position Lowered by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,563 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BK. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BK opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $47.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.53.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

