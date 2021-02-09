The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Sets New 52-Week High at $71.51

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $71.51 and last traded at $71.40, with a volume of 19582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.55.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.19.

The company has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.81.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.7175 dividend. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.51%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BX. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 2,727.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile (NYSE:BX)

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

