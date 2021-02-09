The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,479 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. The Boeing makes up approximately 1.7% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 83.3% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $211.98. 306,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,894,430. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $349.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.41 and a 200-day moving average of $186.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.33) EPS. The Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 140166 boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.44.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

