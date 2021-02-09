The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ: CAKE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/9/2021 – The Cheesecake Factory had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $49.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – The Cheesecake Factory was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/25/2021 – The Cheesecake Factory was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $38.00.

1/20/2021 – The Cheesecake Factory had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – The Cheesecake Factory had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $30.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – The Cheesecake Factory is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2021 – The Cheesecake Factory was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.

CAKE stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.02. 646,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,544. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $57.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 475.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 540.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

