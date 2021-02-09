The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ: CAKE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 2/9/2021 – The Cheesecake Factory had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $49.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2021 – The Cheesecake Factory was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 1/25/2021 – The Cheesecake Factory was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $38.00.
- 1/20/2021 – The Cheesecake Factory had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/19/2021 – The Cheesecake Factory had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $30.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/19/2021 – The Cheesecake Factory is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/7/2021 – The Cheesecake Factory was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.
CAKE stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.02. 646,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,544. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $57.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 475.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 540.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
