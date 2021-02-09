The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 585.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 861,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,160,000 after purchasing an additional 736,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Clorox by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,022,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,868,000 after acquiring an additional 698,235 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in The Clorox by 260.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,607,000 after acquiring an additional 628,654 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Clorox by 479.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 383,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,688,000 after acquiring an additional 317,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 910,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,399,000 after purchasing an additional 228,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLX traded down $1.23 on Tuesday, reaching $188.77. 12,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,099,649. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.69. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

In other The Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $298,903.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,417.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 468,528 shares of company stock worth $94,686,881. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.65.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

