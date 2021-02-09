The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,567 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $16,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,846,373. The firm has a market cap of $213.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

