The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Trading 13.3% Higher

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) traded up 13.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.95 and last traded at $4.84. 276,156 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 167,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.
Separately, TheStreet raised The Dixie Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.
The company has a market capitalization of $76.53 million, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.76.
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
