The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Trading 13.3% Higher

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) traded up 13.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.95 and last traded at $4.84. 276,156 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 167,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

Separately, TheStreet raised The Dixie Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $76.53 million, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in The Dixie Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,000. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in The Dixie Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,317,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 80,481 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Dixie Group by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Dixie Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DXYN)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

