The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report issued on Sunday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $285.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.78.

Shares of EL opened at $280.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.44 billion, a PE ratio of 171.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $284.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $255.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 4,234 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.52, for a total transaction of $1,081,871.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,186.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 2,906 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.05, for a total value of $697,585.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,785.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,170,206 shares of company stock valued at $530,414,463 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.