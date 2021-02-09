The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.84 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to post $3.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.20 billion and the lowest is $3.51 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies reported sales of $3.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will report full-year sales of $15.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.89 billion to $16.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $17.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.10 billion to $18.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Estée Lauder Companies.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share.

EL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James cut The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.78.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $280.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $284.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $255.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.12. The stock has a market cap of $101.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 4,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.52, for a total value of $1,081,871.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,186.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 77,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total value of $19,293,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,413 shares in the company, valued at $46,140,025.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,170,206 shares of company stock worth $530,414,463 over the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,808,000 after buying an additional 1,528,409 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,651,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,702,000 after purchasing an additional 22,286 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,225,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,347,000 after purchasing an additional 27,341 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,622,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,184,000 after acquiring an additional 25,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,584,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,752,000 after acquiring an additional 36,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

