The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) a €42.00 Price Target

TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) has been assigned a €42.00 ($49.41) price target by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.80 ($50.35) target price on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €37.70 ($44.35) price target on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. TOTAL SE (FP.PA) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €42.90 ($50.47).

Shares of FP opened at €35.18 ($41.39) on Tuesday. TOTAL SE has a 52 week low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a 52 week high of €49.33 ($58.04). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €36.04 and a 200-day moving average of €33.05.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

