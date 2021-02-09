The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AEXAY. Barclays downgraded Atos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atos in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Atos has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEXAY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.98. 23,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,709. Atos has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.67.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

