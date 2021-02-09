The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) to Neutral

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MEGEF. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised MEG Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on MEG Energy from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. CIBC raised their price target on MEG Energy from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on MEG Energy from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.53.

MEG Energy stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,829. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average is $2.84. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $5.36.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

