The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€720.00” Price Target for Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER)

Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) has been assigned a €720.00 ($847.06) price target by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KER. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €600.00 ($705.88) price target on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €650.00 ($764.71) target price on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €640.00 ($752.94) target price on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €675.00 ($794.12) price target on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €544.00 ($640.00) price objective on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €600.69 ($706.70).

EPA KER traded down €2.00 ($2.35) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €547.00 ($643.53). The stock had a trading volume of 157,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,612. Kering SA has a one year low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a one year high of €417.40 ($491.06). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €561.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of €556.67.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

