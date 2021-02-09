The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $13.86 and last traded at $13.64, with a volume of 62683 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.73.

The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

GT has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura lowered The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. KeyCorp raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GT. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 69,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 25,444 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,472,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,018,000 after buying an additional 96,178 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 672,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after buying an additional 13,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 12,782 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile (NASDAQ:GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

