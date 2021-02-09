The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.41

Shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.41 and traded as high as $5.94. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund shares last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 43,075 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBA. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the third quarter valued at $239,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the third quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 49.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

