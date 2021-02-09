The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,306 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $6,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $280.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $272.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.90. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The company has a market cap of $301.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

