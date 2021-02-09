The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,055 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises about 2.4% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $6,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,027,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

In related news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HD opened at $280.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $301.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.