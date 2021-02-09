The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Increased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 452,842 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for 0.8% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $120,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,027,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $280.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $272.70 and a 200-day moving average of $274.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

In other The Home Depot news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wedbush cut The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

