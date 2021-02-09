The Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) Shares Up 1.5%

Shares of The Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) shot up 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.55 and last traded at $35.54. 16,515 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 12,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.01.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Hoya Capital Housing ETF stock. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the quarter. The Hoya Capital Housing ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pettee Investors Inc. owned 10.85% of The Hoya Capital Housing ETF worth $5,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

