The Income & Growth VCT (IGV.L) (LON:IGV) Trading 13.5% Higher

The Income & Growth VCT (IGV.L) (LON:IGV) shares traded up 13.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 75.50 ($0.99) and last traded at GBX 75.50 ($0.99). 10,403 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 13,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.50 ($0.87).

The stock has a market capitalization of £86.88 million and a P/E ratio of 13.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 66.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 62.25.

In related news, insider Maurice Helfgott acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 67 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £20,100 ($26,260.78).

The Income & Growth VCT plc is a venture capital trust. It invests in companies at various stages of development. The fund invests in unquoted and new and secondary issues of quoted companies, which already have a trading facility on the Alternative Investment Market or on OFEX. It primarily makes investments in support services, software and computer services and general retailers.

