The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Purchased by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 955,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,313 shares during the period. The Kroger accounts for 1.5% of Private Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of The Kroger worth $30,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Kroger by 19.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 604,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,509,000 after purchasing an additional 97,709 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the third quarter worth $339,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 3,261.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 80,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 77,907 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 24.8% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the third quarter worth $344,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KR traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.47. 161,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,243,483. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.40.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

In other The Kroger news, Director Ronald Sargent purchased 3,200 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,687,858. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $518,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,677 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,485.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,307 shares of company stock worth $1,803,193. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays lowered shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.46.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

