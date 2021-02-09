The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.65.

Several analysts recently commented on MAC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Macerich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

In related news, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 24,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $278,837.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $497,400,021.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Macerich during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Macerich during the third quarter worth $39,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Macerich during the third quarter worth $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of The Macerich by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of The Macerich by 68.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

MAC stock opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -147.54 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average is $9.48. The Macerich has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $25.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The Macerich’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

