The Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.73

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.73 and traded as high as $13.75. The Mexico Fund shares last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 8,534 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.81.

Get The Mexico Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MXF. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of The Mexico Fund by 824.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 28,122 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of The Mexico Fund by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,105,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,345,000 after acquiring an additional 44,842 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Mexico Fund by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Mexico Fund during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Mexico Fund during the 4th quarter worth $147,000.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for The Mexico Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mexico Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.