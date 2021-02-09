The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $10,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,416,000 after acquiring an additional 57,751 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,651,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PNC opened at $158.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.37. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $162.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

PNC has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.78.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

