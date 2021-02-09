The Sandbox (SAND) Price Up 63.2% Over Last Week

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $96.22 million and $67.77 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded up 63.2% against the US dollar. One The Sandbox token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00021421 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007223 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Sandbox Token Profile

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 657,855,869 tokens. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

The Sandbox can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars.

