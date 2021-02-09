The Sandbox (SAND) Reaches Market Capitalization of $97.87 Million

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 9th. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $97.87 million and $69.48 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 58.3% higher against the dollar. One The Sandbox token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000322 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00022282 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00008137 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 59.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 657,872,225 tokens. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

The Sandbox can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.