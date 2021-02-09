The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Hits New 12-Month High at $55.40

Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.40 and last traded at $55.40, with a volume of 11703 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.30.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 95.34 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in The St. Joe by 2.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in The St. Joe by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in The St. Joe by 0.6% in the third quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 344,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The St. Joe by 300.5% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in The St. Joe by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

