The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,563 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the period. The TJX Companies comprises 1.6% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $17,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 107,134 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after acquiring an additional 7,105 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 159,684 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 104,629 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $416,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 62,911 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.36. The stock had a trading volume of 78,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,994,259. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $70.96. The firm has a market cap of $83.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.62, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.86.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. MKM Partners upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

