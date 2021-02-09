The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) is CIBC Asset Management Inc’s 2nd Largest Position

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,386,923 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 948,099 shares during the quarter. The Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises about 5.7% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 1.18% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $1,205,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $70.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.73. 36,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,982. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.88. The firm has a market cap of $106.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $33.74 and a fifty-two week high of $59.97.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.6114 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

