The Westaim Co. (WED.V) (CVE:WED) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.79

The Westaim Co. (WED.V) (CVE:WED) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.79 and last traded at C$2.74, with a volume of 11430 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38, a current ratio of 38.36 and a quick ratio of 38.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$392.33 million and a P/E ratio of -11.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.31.

About The Westaim Co. (WED.V) (CVE:WED)

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

