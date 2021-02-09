The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Stock Price Up 38.1%

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY)’s share price rose 38.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.66 and last traded at $34.24. Approximately 3,295,250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 8,626,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.79.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The9 stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 108,345 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.56% of The9 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and develops online games in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online games, including multiplayer online games, mobile games, Web games, and TV games. It also develops mobile games, including CrossFire New Mobile Game and Audition; and provides technical consulting services.

