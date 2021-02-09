TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Shares Up 14.9%

Shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) shot up 14.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.55. 36,157,203 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 203% from the average session volume of 11,940,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXMD. Zacks Investment Research raised TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.29.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $764.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.46.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXMD. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile (NASDAQ:TXMD)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.