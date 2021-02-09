ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) Trading Up 12.9%

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO)’s stock price was up 12.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $3.85. Approximately 4,379,475 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,233,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

THMO has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on ThermoGenesis from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ThermoGenesis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th.

Get ThermoGenesis alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $30.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 3.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average is $3.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.27). ThermoGenesis had a negative net margin of 184.36% and a negative return on equity of 495.98%. The company had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ThermoGenesis stock. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Diametric Capital LP owned approximately 0.57% of ThermoGenesis as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ThermoGenesis Company Profile (NASDAQ:THMO)

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for ThermoGenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThermoGenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.