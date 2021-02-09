Theta Fuel (TFUEL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $41.28 Million

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 41.4% higher against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $223.54 million and $41.28 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0427 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $201.53 or 0.00435501 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008375 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00008500 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004917 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 58.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,146.30 or 0.02477067 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 47.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00059519 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,239,683,200 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

Theta Fuel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

