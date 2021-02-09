THETA (THETA) Trading 38.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last week, THETA has traded up 38.5% against the U.S. dollar. THETA has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion and $233.51 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THETA token can now be bought for $2.99 or 0.00006480 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00059248 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $499.92 or 0.01083607 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00055656 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.93 or 0.05613882 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00025389 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00017595 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00031944 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00041601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000157 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

