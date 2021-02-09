Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.66

Shares of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.66 and traded as high as $10.10. Third Point Reinsurance shares last traded at $9.97, with a volume of 245,877 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.42 million, a P/E ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Third Point Reinsurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Third Point Reinsurance in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Third Point Reinsurance in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Third Point Reinsurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Third Point Reinsurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

