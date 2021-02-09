Thisoption Price Down 5.7% Over Last Week (TONS)

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 9th. During the last seven days, Thisoption has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Thisoption token can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001437 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thisoption has a total market capitalization of $3.51 million and $3.96 million worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00049162 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 41.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.98 or 0.00234837 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00067421 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00066540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 69.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00091010 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00061590 BTC.

Thisoption Profile

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,214,571 tokens. Thisoption’s official website is extons.io . The official message board for Thisoption is medium.com/@thisoption.com

Thisoption Token Trading

Thisoption can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thisoption should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thisoption using one of the exchanges listed above.

