Thomas Cook Group (LON:TCG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Thomas Cook Group plc (LON:TCG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.45. Thomas Cook Group shares last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 3,159,941 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 490.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £53.00 million and a PE ratio of -0.04.

Thomas Cook Group Company Profile (LON:TCG)

Thomas Cook Group plc provides travel services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Northern Europe. The company operates through Group Tour Operator and Group Airline segments. It owns, manages, or franchises 270 hotels primarily under the Casa Cook, Cook's Club, and Sunwing brands. As of December 12, 2018, the company operated an airline fleet of 101 aircrafts to 120 destinations.

