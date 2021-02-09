ThoreCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $38,766.00 (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 9th. During the last week, ThoreCoin has traded up 25.6% against the US dollar. One ThoreCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $8,920.44 or 0.19290721 BTC on exchanges. ThoreCoin has a market cap of $773.28 million and $38,766.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00050422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 58.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.55 or 0.00284482 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00085830 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00067484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00090033 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00062604 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin launched on February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork

ThoreCoin Token Trading

ThoreCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

