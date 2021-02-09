Thrive Token (THRT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $22,091.00

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded up 36.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. In the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded up 327% against the dollar. One Thrive Token token can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thrive Token has a market cap of $627,431.97 and approximately $22,091.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00059486 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.78 or 0.01050155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006248 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00052862 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,570.55 or 0.05522909 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00025716 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00016868 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00030869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00040445 BTC.

Thrive Token Profile

THRT is a token. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 tokens. The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io . The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Thrive Token Token Trading

Thrive Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

